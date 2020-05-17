Katrina Kaif's rehearsal video from Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 is going to make you want to hit the club right now
Katrina Kaif is a stunning dancer and there are no second thoughts about that. Katrina has been busy with back to back films, however, one thing that she always does enough is to dance, and she is the perfect choice to be a part of any dance number in Bollywood. And well, we bet a lot goes into getting the moves correct and bring that kind of performance on camera, or often, at various award functions and shows that she is a part of.
We came across this throwback rehearsal video of the actress and we think she just has the hang of it to make easy look easier and there is no such thing as difficult when it comes to her dancing moves. The video has her rehearsing to the track of Dhoom 3 with Aamir Khan and she sure looks stunning even though she is in athleisure wear while performing. The fans dropped all hearts for this throwback video and we bet you would like it too. If anything, it might make you want to go dance yourself!
Check out Katrina Kaif's video here
On the work front, her film with Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi was due for a release, however, the Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown have brought a halt on all film releases. While everything seems to be rather unclear right now, it is only with time that we will know what will the fate of unreleased films be for as long as restrictions on free movement exists.
