Katrina Kaif's review of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's The Archies is making us eager for release

The Archies is set to premiere tomorrow, bringing forth a wave of anticipation for the debut of promising new talents. A special screening of the film took place last night, graced by the lead cast—Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. Among the Bollywood stars present, Katrina Kaif shared her review, showering praise on both the actors and director Zoya Akhtar.

On Wednesday, December 6, Katrina Kaif, who graced the screening of The Archies the night before, shared her thoughts on the movie via her Instagram Stories. Describing the film, Katrina wrote, “#thearchies Takes you back to a era of innocence and charm that we seem to have forgotten ,so beautifully crafted and attention given to each and every frame ,musicals are the hardest genre to crack and this just got it so RIGHT brilliantly choreographed songs and imaginatively shot (sic).”

Continuing to heap praise upon director Zoya Akhtar, Katrina stated, “My @zoieakhtar there just is none like you , your eye your talent what you bring to whatever genre you choose , such a original unique voice , you get actors like no one can , you see the most special thing about that actor and you bring that on screen . Your just a exceptionally skilled talented and gifted soul. Born for the movies , what a body of work you are creating (sic)”

Katrina also complimented the cast, including Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. She expressed, “And the KIDS STUNNING ENDEARING the PERFECT CAST .. They make you laugh smile #augustya just belongs on the big screen such a lovely screen presence and is so effortless @suhanakhan2 this seems like your 10 th film your shine in every frame and what dancing !!! (sic)"

She further added, "@khushi05k is justso lovely and endearing and gets you to feel for her @mihirahuja_ loved your comic timing you were t000 good @dotandthesyllables Flawless in her quirky role @yuvrajmenda adorable in every scene @vedanqraina reminds you of the old Hollywood musical stars.(sic)”

The actress concluded by extending her congratulations and sending love, saying, “Zo zo and @reemakagti1 congratulations I love you guyssss Big congratulations to @netflix_in @tigerbabyofficial.(sic)”

The Archies releases on Netflix on December 7.

