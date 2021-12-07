Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty is giving actress' grand wedding a miss; Here's why.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big wedding day is just two days away and several of their close friends and family have reached Six Senses Fort at Barwara. Before the wedding prep could kick start in full force, Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi and the film did exceptionally well at the box office.

While anyone would expect Rohit Shetty to be present for Katrina's big day, the filmmaker won't be attending. Turns out, Rohit Shetty is already in Ooty on the sets of his next directorial film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh. According to ETimes, Rohit's team reached the hill station on 30 November and the director has now joined them for a 10 to 12 day schedule.

Rohit Shetty Picturez, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment are backing Ranveer starrer Cirkus. "It's about a 10-12 day schedule in Ooty. Rohit had earmarked every single detail to commence in this schedule much before; he is one of those who will never throw things out of gear," a source revealed to ETimes.

Katrina and Vicky reached Barwara on Monday evening and were snapped entering their wedding venue in different cars. Their respective families have also reached the venue along with several other guests. The three day festivities will see Mehendi, Sangeet and a grand wedding taking place at the extravagant wedding location.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal to go for their honeymoon to Maldives