Katrina Kaif's superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar to roll in January: Director says she's begun physical prep

Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar will be collaborating on a superhero flick. The filmmaker, in a recent chat, opened up about the superhero series as he shifted base temporarily for the same to Dubai.

A few months back, reports of collaborating with best friend Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero flick came in and fans were excited. Since then, many have been wanting to know the details about the superhero film that Katrina will be headlining. Amid this, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar reportedly shifted base temporarily to Dubai for the superhero flick to work with an international team. In a recent chat with a leading daily, the filmmaker opened up about the same.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Ali spoke about the film as he and his team moved to Dubai temporarily. He revealed that Katrina has already started physical preparation for the superhero film that is touted to be made in two parts. The filmmaker also shared that if things amid the pandemic remain fine, they may start rolling the film in January 2021. He even shared that before the superhero film, Katrina will be wrapping up her other commitments at work.

Talking about Katrina, Ali said, "Katrina has already started her physical prep. But she has a few other commitments to wrap up before starting work on the superhero films." Further, Ali revealed why he and his team have shifted base to Dubai. He mentioned that due to COVID 19 induced travel restrictions, it would be hard for everyone to keep flying in and out. Hence, temporarily he moved to Dubai to work on Katrina Kaif starrer superhero flick. He even mentioned that it is a very 'special' project for him.

Meanwhile, apart from the superhero flick, Katrina will be seen in starrer Sooryavanshi helmed by Rohit Shetty. Further, she also announced her film Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and often drops stunning photos while being at home.

