Katrina Kaif's superhero film to be shot in 4 countries; Ali Abbas Zafar reveals he's scouting for locations

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is currently focusing on his untitled superhero film with Katrina Kaif. He is currently scouting for locations in Mumbai.

After co-producing Ishaan Khatter and Anaya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is currently focusing on his untitled superhero film with . The director has visualised the action film as a larger-than-life story which will be shot across several countries. He is currently looking out for locations in Dubai. In an interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker has said that they have locked locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Soon, he will head to Poland and Georgia for the recce. Ali also said, “We plan to shoot it across three to four countries."

The writer-director is all set to gift Bollywood one of its first female superheroes. He also stated that the story will be rooted in an Indian setting. They will shoot a chunk of the film in India and have zeroed in on Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi. “We need mountainous terrain for those portions," mentioned Ali.

After a week into the recce, the filmmaker has admitted that scouting has become a tough task in the new normal. He said now every location demands a COVID-19 test, so it has become more time-consuming and heavy on the budget.

Further, Katrina Kaif will have to undergo rigorous training for this film. Ali Abbas Zafar said that his film demands an elaborate set-up. So, they will take it on floors only next year after Katrina wraps up Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. “She has been working out to maintain her agility, but as soon as she allots her dates, we will begin her physical prep," he signed off.

