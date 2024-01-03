Katrina Kaif’s ‘teen khoobsurat din’ in Jodhpur were all about Vicky Kaushal, winter and love; see PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail in setting couple goals. These two always raise the standards high with their mushy pictures on Instagram. Like many other celebrity couples, these two love birds too left to ring in the New Year amidst nature and serenity in Jodhpur. Well, the actress who just arrived in Mumbai after a fabulous vacay took to her Instagram handle to share some fun pictures from their vacation.

Katrina Kaif shares fun photos from Jodhpur vacation with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle from their Jodhpur vacation. In the first picture, we can see the actress flipping her hair in the air and looking lovely in a black, blue, and brown check dress. In the next picture, it appears as if the Merry Christmas star is sitting on hubby Vicky Kaushal’s lap and clicking a selfie. Vicky on the other hand looks dapper in a green tee, glasses, and a black cap while he looks at his wife. The third picture is of the diva smiling and posing amidst the desert. The fourth one is of the couple enjoying the gorgeous sunset in a lovely setup where Katrina can be seen sitting cozily on Vicky’s lap. Last but not least, the actress looks as radiant as ever while the sun shines on her face. Sharing these pictures, the Tiger 3 star wrote, “Teen khoobsurat din… pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand! New Year mana liya… now it’s time for #MerryChristmas !!!”

Check out the post:

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif spotted at Mumbai airport

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted together at Mumbai’s private airport as they returned after their New Year celebration in Jodhpur. The actress donned casual attire and looked smart in an oversized black hoodie. She completed her look with a single ponytail and black sunglasses. The Sam Bahadur star on the other hand looked dapper in a black tee, black cap, and black glasses.

Katrina Kaif’s New Year post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a couple of pictures of her hubby Vicky Kaushal and her having a gala time in Jodhpur. In the pictures, the actress looked gorgeous in a white floral dress. She posed with Vicky who was all smiles in a black tee and a black cap. They seemed to be enjoying the chilly weather in the desert with some folk music and a bonfire.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's work front

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the hit film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. This film will also star Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait to see what is kept in store for them. Merry Christmas is scheduled for a release on January 12, 2024.

Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in the biographical movie Sam Bahadur. He was praised for his acting prowess in the film. Additionally, he made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, last. The actor has been shooting for his upcoming project Chhaava, about which he recently shared an update, saying, “Last day on set for this year. Ending the year by completing the biggest action sequence of my career so far. 2023, you have been truly gratifying… Walking into 2024 hungrier than ever before!”

