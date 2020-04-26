Katrina Kaif's throwback PHOTO in a bikini by the beach will make you yearn for a holiday soon; Check out

Katrina Kaif is a diva and this photo of the actress by the beach with that stunning smile has our heart. Check it out right here.

is undoubtedly one of the finest fashionistas in B-town and the Bharat actress never ceases to amaze us. Even during the ongoing lockdown, Katrina has managed to have our attention with her videos, throwback photos, fitness suggestions, and so many other things for that matter. The actress has been constantly making efforts to spread awareness regarding the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, but right now, she has our attention with a throwback photo.

Katrina has been a total beach person and her social media photos in the past have been proof of the same. However, right now, all of us are stuck at home and there is very little to do but reminisce old times when we were all free to at least make plans about holidays, if not actually go on them. Today, we came across a photo of Kat in a red and blue bikini from one of her vacations to the beach, and right now, that is all we want to do, go on a beach holiday if anything at all.

Check out Katrina Kaif's photo right here:

On the work front, Kat was last seen in Bharat, co-starring . The actress is supposed to be seen in Sooryavanshi co-starring , however, the movie has been indefinitely delayed for now given the ongoing crisis. Meanwhile, Katrina recently announced her collaboration to help daily wage earners in Maharashtra and her efforts have been hailed.

