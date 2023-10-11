Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Alia Bhatt's spy movie: Here's why we can't wait to see THESE 5 divas in action-packed roles

Bollywood actresses have consistently dazzled audiences across diverse genres such as drama, romance, and comedy, and now, they're making a mark in the action genre. The thrill of witnessing these leading ladies stepping into action-packed avatars has us extremely excited. Here’s why we can't wait to see the following divas in action on screen:

Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif has undeniably earned her title as the action queen. Having left a lasting impression with her formidable action sequences in the Tiger series, Katrina is poised to make a powerful comeback as the spy extraordinaire, Zoya, in Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan. The recent release of her character poster showcases her in a gripping pose, hanging onto a rope with a gun in hand, which has us excited for the distinctive way she'll handle action this time around. Until the film arrives in theaters this Diwali, we eagerly revisit her electrifying Tera Noor sequence from Tiger Zinda Hai, keeping the excitement alive.

Alia Bhatt in Jigra and spy-universe movie

Alia Bhatt, known for her prowess in various genres such as comedy, drama, and romance, is now set to make her mark in the action genre. While her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone provided a glimpse of her capabilities, it left us yearning for more. Pinkvilla previously reported that her upcoming venture, Jigra, with director Vasan Bala, promises to be a gripping prison break action thriller.

Adding to the excitement, exclusive news from Pinkvilla revealed that Alia is set to headline a female-led spy film in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe. This revelation has us eagerly awaiting to see Alia's foray into the action genre, offering a chance to witness her skills in a whole new light.

Deepika Padukone in Fighter

Deepika Padukone left us awestruck with her dynamic action sequences alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Now, she's gearing up for another action-packed venture, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, slated to grace the big screens on January 25 next year. While we've witnessed Deepika's prowess in hand-to-hand combat, the anticipation grows as she takes on aerial action, portraying the role of an air force officer opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Kiara Advani in War 2

The YRF spy universe is set to welcome another stellar addition with actress Kiara Advani. Exclusive information from Pinkvilla revealed that Kiara has been chosen to share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR in the highly anticipated War 2. Although specifics about her role remain under wraps, the prospect of Kiara delving into the action-packed narrative has piqued our curiosity.

Advertisement

After seeing her impeccable portrayal of emotional roles, we are eager to witness Kiara's transition into the action genre. Here's hoping Kiara gets to flex her action muscles and leave audiences pleasantly surprised!

Kriti Sanon in Ganapath

The recently released trailer for Ganapath: A Hero is Born has offered a thrilling sneak peek into the action-packed narrative, featuring lead actress Kriti Sanon. The trailer showcases Kriti riding bikes, engaging in intense combat scenes, skillfully handling nunchucks, and wielding a sword. This glimpse of Kriti in a never-seen-before avatar has left us excited, especially after being captivated by her comedy and drama performances.

Set to star alongside Tiger Shroff, Ganapath is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 20.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif's poster as Zoya gets THIS reaction from Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar