Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 towel snap targeted by Deepfake after Rashmika Mandanna's viral video

Actress Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming venture Tiger 3. In the film, the actress will be seen flaunting her action moves and notably, a towel fight scene of hers at Turkish hammam in Tiger 3 has been doing rounds on the internet lately.

While it was earlier reported that a video of actress Rashmika Mandanna was morphed using deepfake, now, Katrina Kaif’s towel fight scene on the internet has also become a target of the attackers.

Katrina Kaif’s viral towel action sequence from Tiger 3 gets morphed using deepfake

After Rashmika Mandanna, a screenshot of Katrina Kaif’s famous towel fight sequence in her upcoming film Tiger 3 has been morphed, as per a report by India Today. While in the original image, Kaif can be seen covered in a towel. However, the morphed picture shows the actress in an altered outfit.

However, hours later, the fake photograph of the actress was deleted from all the social media platforms.



When attackers also targeted Rashmika Mandanna…

A video of Rashmika Mandanna began doing rounds on the internet which was also morphed using deepfake. Recently, the actress had opened up on the matter and emphasized on the urgency to take call on the matter, as an entire community.

In an Instagram story, she had said, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

Being thankful for the support of her friends and family, she further penned, “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends, and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

Notably, the issue had caught the eyeballs of several Bollywood celebrities and many including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and actress Mrunal Thakur stood in support of Rashmika Mandanna.

