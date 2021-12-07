Katrina Kaif's wedding lehenga details won't be revealed until D day because of NDA with designers?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived at Six Senses Fort, Barwara on 6 December ahead of their wedding on Thursday. Even though the couple left together, they did not pose at the Mumbai airport together. In fact, they also arrived at their wedding venue in two separate cars.

While Katrina was looking stunning in a mustard yellow ethnic outfit, Vicky looked dapper in a printed shirt as the couple colour co-ordinated their outfits. Meanwhile, this was Katrina's second outfit as she had donned an ivory saree previously for a pre-wedding ritual.

We have already seen Katrina in two outfits but details of her wedding lehenga have not yet been revealed. According to a latest report in ETimes, not much is known about Katrina's D day outfit. A source revealed to the portal that much details are not known due to the non-disclosure agreement.

"Even designers don’t know what is she is going to be given by her stylist. This is all part of the NDA that has been put in place. We don’t know much," the source said. However, strong rumours have been making social media rounds stating that Katrina will most likely choose celeb-favourite Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her big day. There are also rumours that Katrina may opt for a pastel green lehenga.

Earlier, a source had revealed to ETimes, "Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga."

