Katrina Kaif's Women’s Day wish has a significant photo with her sisters; Proves they have each other's back
It is International Women’s Day today and wishes have been pouring on social media from every corner. Everyone is taking to their social media to appreciate and praise the women in their lives. Talking about Bollywood, Katrina Kaif too took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her with her sisters as they all walked together. The actress wished everyone on women’s day with this fun picture and even said that there are a lot of women in their family.
Credits: Katrina Kaif/Instagram
