Katrina-Vicky, Alia-Ranbir: Newly-married couples who will celebrate Karwa Chauth for the first time

Karwa Chauth is here and the excitement for the day is quite high. After two years of low-key celebrations due to the Covid-19, everyone is eagerly waiting for the special day. The festival is celebrated across Northern India where married women pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Every year, a lot of Bollywood celebrities fast on the occasion and share glimpses of their celebrations with their fans on social media. This year on 13th October, newly-married couples like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar amongst many others will be seen getting all decked up to enjoy the festival. We have a list of celeb couples who will celebrate Karwa Chauth for the first time after marriage: Mouni Roy, who is riding high on the success of her blockbuster film, Brahmastra, got married to her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa this year. They tied the knot according to South Indian and Bengali traditions. Mouni and Suraj opted for a lavish wedding. Her friends from the industry including Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani were seen at the wedding. She shared dreamy pictures and wrote, "I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 this year. They had an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's Vastu house in Bandra with close friends and family members in attendance. Bollywood's IT couple looked all things gorgeous in their wedding outfits. Alia shared the pictures on her handle with a heartwarming note. Soon after their wedding, the couple announced their first pregnancy in June. After celebrating Karwa Chauth, they will be all set to welcome their little bundle of joy.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar After dating each other for a while, Farhan and Shibani took their relationship to next level this year. They exchanged vows in the presence of their close relatives and friends including Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty and Ritesh Sidhwani. The wedding was held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala. Will they celebrate the occasion? We can find that out tomorrow! Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey Vikrant got married to the love of his life Sheetal this year in February. They were in a relationship for 7 years. The couple was supposed to tie the knot last year but it was postponed due to the pandemic. Vikrant posted pictures from the wedding with a heartfelt note. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal After remaining tight-lipped about their relationship, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surprised everyone after they made their wedding official in December last year. They opted for an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky didn't invite anyone from the industry. Celebs like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh were present at the wedding. The couple took to Instagram and wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."