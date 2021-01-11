Katrina, Vicky are all hearts as Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli welcome baby girl; Madhuri, Riteish congratulate
An ecstatic Virat Kohli took to Instagram just some time back and revealed to the world that Anushka Sharma and he were blessed with a baby girl today, i.e. January 11, 2021, afternoon. While updating Virushka fans on how Anushka and their daughter were both healthy, the Indian skipper confessed how the family feels "beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives." Virat signed off by stating how he hopes everyone will respect their privacy at this time.
Virat's IG post already has 3.2 million likes and counting while amongst those who were all hearts for Virushka's good news included Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan and many others. While fans flooded the comments section with well wishes, Ishaan Khatter commented a simple red heart while Bipasha Basu wrote, "Congratulations. God bless the little baby angel." Dia Mirza commented, "such wonderful news!!! Congratulations," while Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations ... welcome to the best phase of your lives @anushkasharma @virat.kohli." Shreya Ghoshal commented, "Heartiest congratulations to you both @virat.kohli @anushkasharma. God bless the beautiful family."
Tweeting her well wishes to Virushka, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel," while Genelia Deshmukh tweeted, "Congratulations dear @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli .. Welcome to this mad crazy ride but also truly truly magical.. Warmest Regards."
While out and about in Mumbai, Ritesh Deshmukh was seen being informed by the paparazzi about Anushka and Virat welcoming their first child. To the happy news, Ritesh gave two thumbs up, clapped and gushed about how happy and thrilled he was for the couple.
Check out some reactions to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcoming a baby girl below:
Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel https://t.co/mVTlFSxtMm
— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 11, 2021
Congratulations dear @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli ..
Welcome to this mad crazy ride but also truly truly magical..
Warmest Regards https://t.co/PSIsmB9Q8x
— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 11, 2021
Congratulations, Anushka and Virat!