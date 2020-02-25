Katrina & Vicky, Tiger & Disha, Sidharth & Kiara: Which rumoured couple should end up dating? COMMENT

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani or Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan: Which rumoured couple should end up dating? COMMENT

When we talk about Bollywood celebrities, the first thing that pops up on our mind is the juicy gossips going on in the industry. Everyone is eager to know about the linkups, breakups, catfights, clashes, marriage and much more. While many Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , and others have always been open about their relationship, there are some Bollywood celebs who do not like to speak about it. While some like to announce their relationship on social media, some like to keep it low.

But our media keeps the fans and the audience updated about the linkups in Bollywood. Recently, there are rumours of and Vicky Kaushal dating each other. Kat and Vicky both are often spotted with each other. Many-a-times, they have been spotted exiting a residence together but they deny about being in a relationship. The other rumoured couple is Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Kartik and Sara have been creating a big buzz with their on and off relationship since the two started shooting for Love Aaj Kal. While there were reports that the Love Aaj Kal stars were in love with each other during the shoot of the movie, they had to break-up because of their busy schedule.

Recently, Kartik and Sara also known as Sartik were spotted promoting their movie. Fans go crazy on seeing the rumoured couple together. When we talk about linkup rumours how can we forget Tiger Shroff and ? Their linkup rumours have been floating for quite a while. Infact, the two always comment on each other's post leaving their fans excited. Many-a-times, Tiger's mom and sister have also commented on Disha's post and are in praise for the Baaghi 2 actress. But both Tiger and Disha have not yet confirmed their relationship in public but the fans go gaga over this rumoured couple whenever they are spotted together.

Last but not the least, the new rumoured couple to join the list is and Kiara Advani. Their linkup rumours started spreading since the two started shooting for Shershaah. Sidharth was linked up to at the start of his career. Sid and Kiara look adorable together and fans are loving this Jodi a lot. But both have not commented or announced their relationship in public. While these couples have been grabbing headlines, it will be interesting to see when these rumoured couples announce their relationship in public.

