Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan wears cufflinks bearing grandson Agastya's name during kids week

Amitabh Bachchan is known to be very close to his grandchildren. Here's how he expressed his love for Agastya Nanda in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

Amitabh Bachchan is back as the beloved host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and winning hearts again just like he did in the previous seasons. Ardent fans were elated to know that Big B is returning to the small screen with KBC 12 after having recovered from novel Coronavirus. Every episode of the quiz-based reality show has turned out to be successful thanks to the megastar and the ways in which he interacts with the contestants during that particular time.

Well, the latest episode of the show that aired on Tuesday grabbed attention due to an entirely different reason. For the unversed, it's KBC’s kids' special week and the latest contestant to join the show was Alinah. This smart kid notices something while interacting with Big B after she bags her position at the hot seat. She asks him about the customized cufflinks that he wears and also says that they look very nice and unique.

It is after that Amitabh Bachchan reveals the specialty of the cufflinks. He states that they were gifted to him by his family members. The most important part here is that they bear the name of the Brahmastra star’s grandson Agastya Nanda who happens to be Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son. While citing the reason behind wearing the same, the megastar says that he misses Agastya a lot. He also mentions that the latter studies abroad and comes to India only on certain occasions.

Meanwhile, talking about Alinah, she happens to be a sixth standard student and expressed her desire to use the prize money for her education. Her aim in life is to become a doctor. Given the current situation owing to COVID-19, she also reveals about preparing to appear in her online exams soon.

