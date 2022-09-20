‘Kaun banega Sara ka shauhar?’ Karan Johar teases Sara Ali Khan at airport, leaves her amazed; VIDEO

If you follow Sara Ali Khan on Instagram, you must be well aware of her love for shayari. The actress often posts the most gorgeous pictures of herself and posts them with her hilarious poems, aka Sara ki shayari! Her shayaris are sometimes silly, sometimes witty, but never fail to amuse her fans. Recently, Sara Ali Khan was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport with Karan Johar, and the two were seen interacting with the paparazzi. The two walked hand-in-hand when Karan told the photographers that they should listen to Sara’s poems.

“Sara ki shayari sunni chahiye aapko,” said Karan Johar, after which the paparazzi insisted Sara should recite a few lines. Sara was seen shaking her head and laughing, but then said, “In front of Karan Johar, Sara's shayari (poetry) is over." Sara then laughed after reciting it. Karan soon added to the shayari with a line of his own. He teased Sara by saying, “Aur kaun banega Sara ka shauhar (Who will be Sara's husband)?" An embarrassed Sara then replied, "I love it. I can't believe you said this." Their interaction went viral on social media, and fans found it extremely hilarious.