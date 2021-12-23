Kaun Banegi Shikharwati Trailer: Naseeruddin Shah, Soha Ali Khan starrer is here to tickle your funny bone

There has been a massive surge in the viewership of digital platforms of late and several stars have been making their way to the OTT world. And while several celebs have been ruling the OTT industry, Soha Ali Khan is now set to make her digital debut with Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Helmed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, the web series also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav and Cyrus Sahukar. And while the show has been creating massive buzz, the makers have released an intriguing trailer of the series.

The trailer begins with Naseeruddin Shah who is the king of Shikharwati and his 4 daughters Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh. The story revolves around how King wants his 4 daughters to come together and compete in a race to become the next King. What follows is a rib-tickling comedy, that will entertain you in 2022. Sharing the trailer of the show, Soha wrote, “Get ready to witness the biggest Con-Test of the year. #KaunBanegiShikharwati premieres 7th Jan’22 on @zee5.”

Take a look:

Talking about the series, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, "We are glad to bring a like-minded partner on board to create compelling content together and launch quality originals, exclusively available on ZEE5. Applause Entertainment has had a strong record of creating some of the most popular shows of recent times and with this association, we are confident of enriching our content slate even further."

Nikkhil Advani, Emmay Entertainment added, "In a fine blend of humour and drama, this show offers a quintessential story of Indian families that's replete with oddities and conflicts. But at the core of it, lie unfiltered emotions that's sure to resonate strongly with the masses. We are excited to release it to global audiences on ZEE5."

But you tell us how excited has this trailer gotten you excited for Kaun Banegi Shikharwati?

