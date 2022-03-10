Kaun Pravin Tambe Trailer Out: Shreyas Talpade brilliantly portrays the story of a passionate cricketer

In ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’, Shreyas Talpade takes the role of an ambitious cricketer who believes that age is just a number. The video chronicles the remarkable journey of right-handed leg spinner Pravin Tambe, who made his cricket league debut at the age of 41, having never played internationally or even in first-class cricket previously. Shreyas took to social media on Thursday to announce the release of the teaser for 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' He captioned the post, ”Bas ek aur over” karte karte duniya ki sabse badi league tak pahunch gaye! Wah Pravin Tambe, kya story hai aapki! It’s never too late to start, they say…”

Kaun Pravin Tambe, featuring Shreyas and directed by Jayprad Desai, is a contemporary fable about an underdog who battled his fate and prevailed at an age when most cricketers hang up their boots. The film also features Parambrata Chaterjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Check Shreyas' post:

The trailer begins with Rahul Dravid speaking about Pravin Tambe, followed by a series of inspiring scenes. Pravin, who is a cricketer, is a member of the Rajasthan Royals IPL team and will participate in this season as well. In fact, he is now a member of the IPL Covid-19 safety bubble.

Shreyas Tambe, who most recently provided Hindi dubbing for Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise, does an absolutely brilliant job and does justice to the role of the aspiring cricketer. The trailer is power-packed with thrill, emotions, and drama and makes a promising case for the upcoming movie.

