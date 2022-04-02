Kaun Pravin Tambe Twitter Review: Fans hail Shreyas Talpade’s sports biopic, call it ‘Iqbal 2.0’

With IPL going on, there could not have been a better time for the release of Shreyas Talpade starrer Kaun Pravin Tambe. The sports biopic follows the life of Pravin Tambe who made his cricket league debut at the age of 41, without having played either international or first class cricket before that. In simple words, the film is about an underdog who fights all odds against him to make his dreams come true. Kaun Pravin Tambe premiered on an OTT platform yesterday, on the 1st of April, and Twitterati is out with its verdict.

Based on netizens' reactions on social media, it looks like Shreyas Talpade’s movie is a hit. While many cricket lovers are inspired by the real life Pravin Tambe’s story of passion and determination, others are simply bowled over by the actor’s performance. One user wrote, “What a movie! What a movie! @shreyastalpade1 phenomenal as Pravin Tambe and thanks to the team of #KaunPravinTambe for coming out with the story of such underdawg but one of the IPL legend! Now no one would question, kaun pravin tambe! @DisneyPlusHS”. Another user said, “#KaunPravinTambe it's a tear jerker, great story of hope and Tambe's never say die attitude. @shreyastalpade1has got his Iqbal 2.0 in this film.”

Planning to watch Shreyas Talpade’s Kaun Pravin Tambe this weekend?

Take a look at what Twitterati have to say:

Kaun Pravin Tambe is directed by Jayprad Desai, and written by Kapil Sawant and Kiran Yadnyopavit. Apart from Shreyas Talpade, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Ankur Dabas in pivotal roles.

