Kaushaljis vs Kaushal Trailer OUT: 3 reasons why Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chadha, Pavail Gulatie and Isha Talwar’s family-entertainer deserves to be watched

The trailer of Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chadha, Isha Talwar and Pavail Gulatie starrer's upcoming family entertainer, Kaushaljis vs Kaushal has been released. The film which will start streaming on JioHotstar from February 21 has captured everyone’s attention, including ours. A 1:24 mins trailer promises family drama, romance, and emotions all in one.

Here are 3 reasons why we are excited about this family-ente entertainer.

1. Fresh storyline

Kaushaljis vs Kaushal explores the journey of a young boy, Yug Kaushal (Pavail Gulatie), who moves to Delhi, leaving behind his small-town roots in Kannauj. Immersed in the fast-paced lifestyle, he often criticizes his parents for their so-called outdated ways. Things take an unexpected turn when his parents decide to adopt a "modern" mindset and consider mutual separation.

2. Powerful message with full-on entertainment

The family entertainer qualifies to be a full-on entertainment, as it has its fair share of humorous and dramatic elements. It also delivers a powerful message about the importance of giving second chances in a relationship and self-discovery. The family entertainer also promises to explore generational gaps, imperfections, and the ever-changing dynamics of relationships.

3. Stellar star cast

The film offers a package of stellar star cast with a powerhouse of talents with Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chadha, Isha Talwar, and Pavail Gulatie. The endearing chemistry and cute argumentation between Rana and Chadha-playing the parents already raises anticipation with Pavail Gulatie bringing modern energy with the Mirzapur actress in the film.

In addition to this, Grusha Kapoor and Brijendra Kala will also be seen in the key roles.

Watch the full trailer here

In an official statement shared, Ashutosh Rana called the film a delightful take on relationships, love, and the modern complexities of marriage. He claimed playing Mr. Kaushal was an absolute joy for him, further highlighting traits of his character.

"He is a rare combination of an accountant who loves qawwali. It’s a character full of quirks, emotions, and humor, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness this unique family drama," Rana said.

Directed by Seemaa Desai, Kaushaljis vs Kaushal is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Umesh Shukhla, Ashish Wagh, and Parag Desai under the production house - Jio Studios, Merry Go Round Studios, and Mumbai Talkeez. It will start streaming on JioHostar on February 21, 2025.