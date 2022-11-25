Kay Kay Menon expresses disappointment at Richa Chadha’s Galwan tweet

Richa Chadha recently grabbed all the limelight as she tied the knot with her beau Ali Fazal in a grand ceremony. Fans loved their pictures and videos from the wedding and the newlywed couple is on cloud 9 currently. Well, yesterday the actress once again made it to the headlines and found herself at the centre of a controversy after tweeting about the Galwan conflict. It was only yesterday that Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and said that he is 'hurt to see' Richa's tweet. He shared a screenshot of Richa's now-deleted tweet and expressed disappointment. And now, popular actor Kay Kay Menon slammed Richa’s tweet.

Kay Kay Menon is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has been a part of a lot of films and web shows. The actor too was disappointed with Richa’s tweet. He shared a screenshot of Richa Chadha’s tweet and wrote, “Our brave men& women in uniform, put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our Nation safe &secure! Least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude, in our hearts, towards such valour! #JaiHind! वंदे मातरम!!.”

Akshay Kumar’s disappointment over Richa Chadha’s tweet

Richa is facing massive backlash on social media after she reacted to an army commander's statement on taking Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) back with a reference to the Galwan clash with Chinese troops in 2020. Her tweet was called 'shameful' by the netizens and several politicians. She wrote, "Galwan Say Hi" while reacting to the statement of Lt General Upendra Dwivedi that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Akshay had reacted to the same on Twitter. He wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain."

Richa Chadha's public apology

After she was called out on social media, the actress shared a public apology on Twitter. In her statement, Richa said that her intention was not to hurt or offend anyone. The statement read, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.” She added that her grandfather, a Lieutenant Colonel, took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war in the 1960s. Her statement further read, “My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”