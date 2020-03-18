Kay Kay Menon has THIS to say about undercover agents

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Actor Kay Kay Menon says his web series "Special Ops" offers a very unique perspective to the role of Indian intelligence.

Neeraj Pandey has directed the series along with Shivam Nair. The eight-episode Hotstar Specials spy action thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India has faced over the last 19 years, including the 26/11 attacks. In a fictional take from the show, Himmat Singh (essayed by Kay Kay) is seen interrogating terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

"26/11 was a day when the entire country was awake. 'Special Ops' offers a very unique perspective to the role of Indian intelligence," Kay Kay said.

"Undercover agents are the true unsung heroes of our time. 'Special Ops' tries to bring forth the lives of these agents that try to capture the mastermind behind several unfortunate attacks. Indian intelligence is doing a lot for our country and we need to be indebted to them," he added.

The show also features Saiyami Kher, , Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan, Sharad Kelkar, KP Mukherjee and many others. The show went live on March 17 in seven languages on Hotstar VIP.

IANS

