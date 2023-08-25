Kay Kay Menon says he 'can be seriously funny' as people accuse him of only taking serious roles

Kay Kay Menon is considered to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood. In his long and successful career, he has delivered some very powerful and acclaimed performances. Some of his most important works are Black Friday, Haider, Special OPS, etc. The actor has built an image of choosing mostly serious roles that are quite demanding. Recently, the Special OPS actor opened up about this.

Kay Kay Menon can do funny roles

According to PTI, Kay Kay opened up about his intentions to do comic roles. He said, "People have accused me of doing very serious roles, but I can be seriously funny as well. It completely depends on the role I’m playing at that point of time. Whatever the character may be, I try to portray it well…" This comment sits well as he was recently seen playing the role of kingpin Mansoor Dalal in the crime drama web series Farzi. Though the character was serious, there were shades of humor in it. He also talked about internalization while performing. The Gulaal actor said that all good acting is internal. Even if the character is an extrovert, the process remains the same for him.

Talking about his upcoming project, Kay Kay also said that realism in movies is a myth. "There's believable cinema, there's non-believable cinema", he said. He then said that realism depends on time and space. Cinema cannot be called real because we edit the timing in it.

Kay Kay Menon's work front

Kay Kay was last seen in Raj and DK's web series Farzi which stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Upon release, the show met with universal acclaim. He will be next seen in the sports drama movie Love All. This Sudhanshu Sharma directorial follows the story of a Badminton star who goes through a dilemma on his personal front. It also stars Shriswara, Swastika Mukherjee, Sumit Arora, Ark Jain, Deep Rambhiya, and Mazel Vyas in important roles. Initially, it was planned to be released on August 25. However, the release date was pushed to September 1. He will be also seen in the crime drama series Bambai Meri Jaan.

