Kedarnath clocks 2 years: 5 reasons to watch the late Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan starrer

Kedarnath featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan was released in December 2018. Here are the five reasons as to why the romantic drama is a must-watch for everyone.

Sushant Singh Rajput was, undoubtedly, one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood film industry. The star’s untimely demise sent a huge shockwave across the entire country. In his entire career span, Sushant gave some spectacular performances in movies. After having made his debut in Kai Po Che (2013), the late actor featured in many other movies that won accolades. Among them is Kedarnath that was released into the theatres in 2018. It also marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan.

The romantic drama hit the theatre screens exactly two years earlier on December 7, 2018. It was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. Although it opened to mixed reviews, both Sushant and Sara were praised for their performances. Apart from them, the movie also featured Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sunita Rajwar, Amit Bali, and others in pivotal roles. It is set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods that caused many casualties.

Today, as Kedarnath clocks two years, we look into the reasons as to why it is a must-watch for everyone. At the same time, it is our ode to late Sushant Singh Rajput who left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. His performance as Mansoor in the romantic drama will be inscribed in our minds forever.

Here are the 5 reasons to watch late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath:

Late Sushant Singh Rajput as Mansoor

One of the main reasons to watch the romantic drama is Sushant’s stellar performance as Mansoor Khan who plays the role of local porter in Kedarnath. He is shown as someone who is a hardworking and caring person. Moreover, his jolly nature immediately attracts everyone not only on-screen and off-screen as he is seen helping out the people coming for the pilgrimage.

Sara Ali Khan as Mukku

Sara justifies her part as Mukku in her debut movie. Her depiction of a free-spirited girl who does not want to be confined to doing what others decide for her is very much evident in her flirtatious manner. Despite having conflicting dreams and rebellious nature, she does love her near and dear ones which we get to know eventually as we watch the movie!

Intriguing plot

The Abhishek Kapoor directorial’s storyline is quite relatable to the crowd. That is because of the crucial and, at the same time, minute elements that are included in the plot like familial conflicts, unconditional love, sacrifice, natural calamities, unprecedented situations, and others. Most importantly, the film beautifully showcases all these elements in between while focusing on the main theme which is Mukku and Mansoor’s love story.

Beautiful location

For the unversed, the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer has been shot in the exotic locale of Uttarakhand. It also syncs with the 2013 natural calamity that happened in the same place while causing a lot of destruction to lives and property. Because it has been shot in real locations, the story is much more relatable to the audience. The ideal backdrop and the breath-taking landscapes of the valley are sufficient enough to mesmerize us.

Music

Be it Namo Namo or Qaafirana, these soothing songs from Kedarnath won hearts back then and continue to be chartbusters even now. Moreover, one also gets to groove to the peppy number Sweetheart featuring Sushant and Sara. It won’t be wrong to say the movie’s album is worth listening for all the music lovers.

