'Kedarnath' fame Arun Bali taken to hospital after being diagnosed with rare neuromuscular disease: Reports

Veteran actor Arun Bali has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease, according to the latest reports. After a thorough examination, Arun Bali has been diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis- a rare autoimmune disease. He was taken to Hiranandani Hospital for treatment. For those unaware, Arun Bali worked in films including '3 Idiots', 'Kedarnath', 'Panipat', ‘Manmarziyaan’ among others.

Nupur Alankar, a member of Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), told ETimes that she was speaking to the veteran actor over a call when she noticed something strange. Speaking to the news portal, she said, "I was on call with Arun Bali sir when I sensed something is majorly wrong with his speech and pointed it out to him. After that I tried contacting his son Ankush, but couldn't get through. Then I called up Rajeev Menon who is Ankush's colleague and got his other number and I advised him to take Arun sir to the hospital immediately."

Nupur then informed that Arun Bali’s daughter told her that the actor has been diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis. Nupur said that today she received a call from Arun’s number and he wasn’t able to speak properly. “His daughter Itishree informed me about his condition. I am truly concerned. I pray for his fast recovery," she added.

Arun Bali made his TV debut in the year 1989 with ‘Doosra Kewal’. He was much applauded and appreciated for his character in the popular TV show Neem Ka Ped. He recently appeared in PK, Ready, Barfi, Oh my God, and other movies.

