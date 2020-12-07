  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kedarnath turns 2: Nitish Bharadwaj REVEALS he had an altercation with Sushant Singh Rajput amidst shoot

Nitish Bharadwaj of Mahabharat fame played a pivotal role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Read on to know what he has to say about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
5416 reads Mumbai
Kedarnath turns 2: Nitish Bharadwaj REVEALS he had an altercation with Sushant Singh Rajput amidst shootKedarnath turns 2: Nitish Bharadwaj REVEALS he had an altercation with Sushant Singh Rajput amidst shoot
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath completed two years recently. Ardent fans of the late actor got emotional as they remembered him and his stellar performance in the movie. Not only that but those who worked with him in the romantic drama also cherished some old memories while remembering those days. Among them is Nitish Bharadwaj of Mahabharat fame who played the role of Sara Ali Khan’s on-screen father Brjraj Mishra in the movie.

In an exclusive interaction with ETimes, the senior actor recalled a time when he had a little altercation with Sushant amidst the film’s shoot. Bharadwaj remembers the time when the late actor came to his house when they were shooting in Mumbai. He then states about having felt like throwing SSR out of the house owing to the way in which the rehearsal went. The actor reveals he was rehearsing in a certain way which the latter suggested another way as he wasn’t getting the kind of reaction he wanted.

However, director Abhishek Kapoor approved Nitish Bharadwaj’s way later that reportedly upset Sushant. As the former reveals, they had a little altercation on those grounds but never spoke about it to anybody. Bharadwaj then reveals that Sushant came to him and hugged him after they gave the shot. He also apologized to the senior actor. He also adds that whatever the late actor said was because of the short temperedness of that day. He further reveals that Sushant also sent him chocolates later on. 

Also Read: Kedarnath clocks 2 years: 5 reasons to watch the late Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan starrer

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

You may like these
2 Years of Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as he shares heartfelt moments with him
Kedarnath clocks 2 years: 5 reasons to watch the late Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan starrer
Naga Sadhu who met Sushant Singh Rajput during Kedarnath shoot prays for his soul; PHOTO goes viral
Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon remembers Sushant: Best way to celebrate you is to celebrate your legacy
Sushant Singh Rajput’s reply to a fan who was upset after Kedarnath’s Mansoor dies deserves your attention
When Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan celebrated at the wrap up party of Kedarnath; THROWBACK video
Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Why bts songs are not mentioned in IZM 's top 10 songs..???