Kedarnath turns 5: Sara Ali Khan has cute reaction as she marks ‘half a decade’ in film industry

Sara Ali Khan recently took to her social media and posted a sweet reaction as her debut film Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput clocks 5. Check out.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Dec 07, 2023   |  08:23 AM IST  |  656
Sara Ali Khan
Pic Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath was released in 2018. The film marked the acting debut of Sara Ali Khan opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Amongst several Bollywood films, this one remains fans’ favorite and cherished till date. In the blink of an eye, five years have passed by to this super-hit venture. Thus, on the occasion, the actress posted a sweet reaction on her Instagram story as she clocks 5 years in the industry. 

Sara Ali Khan's cutesy reaction on 5 years of Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram stories and re-shared a story of a fan congratulating her on five years in the industry. In the picture shared, the fan shared several photographs of her looks from various films. “Can’t wait to know what’s next. Keep growing and shining and improving, ILY", read the text alongside the picture. The story was added with Sweetheart track from her debut movie, Kedarnath

To this, Sara had a sweet reaction as she wrote, “It’s been half a decade???”

Take a look:

Pic Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Heart-warming post shared by Sara Ali Khan last year on 4 years of Kedarnath

Notably, last year in 2022, Sara Ali Khan had shared several BTS photos from the sets of Kedarnath and penned a heart-warming note alongside. In addition to this, she also remembered her co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as she wrote, “4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will.”

She further continued writing, “I’d do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again.”

“Thank you for a lifetime of memories. #JaiBholenath  And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be From Kedarnath to Andromeda,” she wrote on a concluding note. 

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Watan Mere Watan which is expected to release next year in 2024. 

Latest Articles