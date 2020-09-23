  1. Home
Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon remembers Sushant: Best way to celebrate you is to celebrate your legacy

Months after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon pens a heartfelt note for the late actor as she remembers him.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been one of the most heartbreaking news of the year and it has left the millions of people mourning. In fact, it has been over three months since the demise of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor and the fans continue to pay tribute to Sushant on social media. Amid this, Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon also remembered the late actor lately as she shared a heartfelt post for Sushant on micro blogging site Twitter.

Kanika shared a picture of working out in the gym on her official handle. In the caption, she wrote how Sushant, who played the role of Mansoor in the movie, gave it all to the role and even teared up after hearing the end of Kedarnath for the first time. Kanika also emphasised that while Sushant did make everyone cry, she feels the best way to celebrate him would be to celebrate his legacy. “Sushant Singh Rajput writing Mansoor 4 U was special! U gave it ur all! U teared up as I narrated d end of #Kedarnath d 1sttime-last shot Mansoor leaves us wid a haunting smile n a heart full of love forever! U made us all cry! Best way2 celebrate U is2 celebrate ur legacy as an artist,” she tweeted.

To note, Kedarnath, which was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, marked Sushant’s first collaboration with Sara Ali Khan who had made her debut with the movie. The romantic drama opened to decent reviews and went on to win a million of hearts.

