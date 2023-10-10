‘Keep creating masterpieces’: Ajay Devgn drops sweet birthday post to wish RRR director SS Rajamouli

The renowned Telugu filmmaker, S.S. Rajamouli is one of the brilliant directors in the Indian film industry. The stellar director blurred the lines between regional and national cinema with his magnum-opus projects like, RRR and Baahubali series. The veteran director is celebrating his 50th birthday today. While several Tollywood stars including Mahesh Babu and Jr. NTR dropped lovely birthday wishes, Singham Again actor Ajay Devgn also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the director.

Ajay Devgn wishes director S.S. Rajamouli on his 50th birthday

Today, on October 10, Ajay Devgn taking to his social media posted a sweet wish on S.S. Rajamouli’s 50th birthday. The actor who had collaborated with the director on the Oscar-winning film, RRR, shared a photo from the film sets. In the photo, the duo is captured in a candid moment while the director seems to be explaining the shot to the actor.

Ajay sharing the post captioned, “Happy Birthday, Rajamouli Sir! Keep creating masterpieces that touch hearts worldwide (star emoticon).”



Take a look:

In addition to this, Mahesh Babu taking to X (formerly Twitter) account posting birthday wish for the director wrote, “Wishing you a happy birthday SS Rajamouli sir! Here's to many more years of your cinematic brilliance!.” On the other hand, Jr NTR wrote, “Happy Birthday Jakkana SS Rajamouli !! Sending lots of love…”

About Ajay Devgn and S.S. Rajamouli's collaborative project, RRR

The magnum opus RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) was released in the year 2022. The film had Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles along with Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran amongst others. In the blockbuster hit, Ajay Devgn was seen in an important cameo role.

It is worth mentioning that in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Director SS Rajamouli’s had talked about casting Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in RRR. The director had warmly replied, stating, “With Ajay sir, it is about the respect I have towards him. When we made the story, we wrote Ajay Sir’s character in the film, and then we went into the casting part of it.”

Notably, Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli have also worked in the 2012 fantasy movie, Eega. Directed by the hitmaker, the actor had given a small voiceover for the Hindi version of Eega, Makkhi.

