'Keep running & inspiring us': Shah Rukh Khan extends warm birthday wish to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 81st birthday today, October 11. The veteran actor has been showered with warm birthday wishes from his fans, followers, and Bollywood celebrities. Most of them took to their social media accounts and swished Big B on his special day. Now joins his Mohabbatein co-star Shah Rukh Khan as he shared a heartwarming message to wish him a 'happy birthday.'

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a beautiful and heartwarming message to wish Amitabh Bachchan as he turned 81 on October 11. He wrote, "Tough runs don’t last….tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs just being around u and breathing the same air as you….has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday….keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours… is unbelievable. Love u! @SrBachchan." Take a look:

Shah Rukh and Big B worked together in several hit films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Veer-Zaara, Mohabbatein, Om Shanti Om, and many more.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's work fronts

Work-wise, Bachchan Sir will be seen in Vikas Bahl's dystopian action thriller Ganapath. The film stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It will be released on October 20. He will also be seen in the film Kalki 2898 AD which will be released in 2024.

Meanwhile, SRK will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film is set to release on December 22, 2023.

