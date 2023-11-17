Keeping it raw and real: Bluntly Streaming

Sumedha Malhotra's podcast Bluntly Streaming featuring Cyrus Barocha is all things honest and real and received a lot of love and praise from the audience.

Written by Prachurya Nanda Published on Nov 17, 2023   |  04:40 PM IST  |  410
Keeping it raw and real: Bluntly Streaming
Picture courtesy: Pinkvilla

Key Highlight

No filter is the best filter,  believes Gen Z which also consumes such content online. Authenticity, honesty and being true to oneself are three content buckets that this generation dips into. Catering to this vibrant audience while keeping it real and honest is Bluntly Streaming, the new podcast featuring the multi-hyphenate Cyrus Broacha - anchor, theatre personality, comedian, political satirist, columnist, author and podcaster himself.  

More about Bluntly Streaming 

Show host Sumedha Malhotra, who also released this unfiltered talk in the form of a video on her YouTube channel, believes that the debut episode captured the veteran artiste's authentic essence like never before within the podcasting landscape. 

Sumedha Malhotra and Cyrus Barocha

“Building rapport takes trust, but is fundamental in facilitating candid conversations that form the essence of the podcast,” says Sumedha who believes that the show enabled guest Cyrus Broacha to express genuinely without the fear of judgment or misrepresentation. Through the conversation, Sumedha and Cyrus embrace imperfections, unfiltered thoughts, and genuine emotions, garnering over a million views within a week. 

The inaugural episode also showcases Broacha's wit and depth, while setting the tone for the upcoming episodes of "Bluntly Streaming." The show seeks to create a platform where esteemed guests articulate unfiltered thoughts, experiences, and perspectives. 

About The Author
Prachurya Nanda
Prachurya Nanda
Writer

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!