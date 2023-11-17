Keeping it raw and real: Bluntly Streaming

No filter is the best filter, believes Gen Z which also consumes such content online. Authenticity, honesty and being true to oneself are three content buckets that this generation dips into. Catering to this vibrant audience while keeping it real and honest is Bluntly Streaming, the new podcast featuring the multi-hyphenate Cyrus Broacha - anchor, theatre personality, comedian, political satirist, columnist, author and podcaster himself.

More about Bluntly Streaming

Show host Sumedha Malhotra, who also released this unfiltered talk in the form of a video on her YouTube channel, believes that the debut episode captured the veteran artiste's authentic essence like never before within the podcasting landscape.

“Building rapport takes trust, but is fundamental in facilitating candid conversations that form the essence of the podcast,” says Sumedha who believes that the show enabled guest Cyrus Broacha to express genuinely without the fear of judgment or misrepresentation. Through the conversation, Sumedha and Cyrus embrace imperfections, unfiltered thoughts, and genuine emotions, garnering over a million views within a week.

The inaugural episode also showcases Broacha's wit and depth, while setting the tone for the upcoming episodes of "Bluntly Streaming." The show seeks to create a platform where esteemed guests articulate unfiltered thoughts, experiences, and perspectives.