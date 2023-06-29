Keeping with his tradition Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak temple as Satyaprem Ki Katha releases

In keeping with his long-standing tradition, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan visited the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today as his latest film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, hit the silver screens. The highly anticipated romantic comedy had a grand premiere on Wednesday night in the presence of popular Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. The film, which is helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, also stars Kiara Advani and marks their second collaboration after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

On Thursday morning, Kartik Aaryan was spotted wearing a pink cotton shirt and blue denim arriving at Siddhivinayak temple. He greeted the paparazzi and his fans with folded hands as soon as he arrived at the temple premises. Then, the actor made his way to seek Bappa's blessings. Although not inherently superstitious, Kartik Aaryan shared in an interview that he has made it a personal practice to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple on the day of his film releases. The actor believes in seeking blessings and expressing gratitude for the opportunities that come his way. As Satyaprem Ki Katha releases across theaters today, Kartik Aaryan adhered to his tradition and made a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Satyaprem Ki Katha revolves around the unique love story of Satyaprem Aggarwal and Katha Kapadia, played by Kartik and Kiara, respectively. The Sameer Vidhwans directorial features many talented actors including Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and others in pivotal roles. The project is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. The film's trailer has already captured the audience's attention. Kiara will be seen performing garba for the first time twice in this film. As Satyaprem Ki Katha begins its theatrical journey, fans and enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the film's reception and box-office success.

