Kem cho Amdavad: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani promote their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in full swing

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial is slated to hit cinemas on the 20th of May. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. Speaking of which, the lead actors reached Ahmedabad in Gujarat to promote their upcoming horror comedy. Kartik who holds an active presence on social media, took to Instagram to share some pictures from their promotional event.

In the photos, Kartik and Kiara can be seen smiling and posing. They also relished good food and aamras during their visit to the city. He also posted a video of playing puzzles with Kiara. For promotions, Kartik was seen dressed in a white sweatshirt, which he styled with a pair of blue denim pants. Kiara, on the other hand, was looking gorgeous in a green ethnic outfit featuring a blouse and a pair of wide-legged trousers with a matching dupatta.

Take a look:

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the horror comedy also stars directed by Anees Bazmee, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. In addition to this, a few days back, the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released and it received a positive response from the audience.

Earlier, director Anees Bazmee talked to Pinkvilla and told “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is special because it’s my first horror comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror-comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience.”

