Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s support during 2018 floods: His demise is a big loss

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has shared a heartfelt post remembering the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The news reports state that the Kerala CM took to his Twitter account to share a post recalling the actor's contribution to the state during the 2018 Kerala floods that had caused a tremendous amount of havoc in the state. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote in his tweet, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters.

We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods." According to news reports, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput donated Rs 1 crore to CMDRF. News reports further said that one follower of the actor tagged him in a post stating that he had no money, but wanted to donate some food to people as they were massively affected by the deluge in 2018 in Kerala. The Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on Sunday, had replied to the fan and promised he will donate funds for the relief work for the Kerala state to battle the flood situation.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters. We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods. pic.twitter.com/OKampA9w05 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 14, 2020

According to news reports, the actor was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai. The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sent shock waves in the Indian film industry. The fans and followers of the late actor expressed their deep shock and disbelief, over the actor's demise.

