Kerala HC refuses stay on The Kerala Story, producer to remove claim made in teaser

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani has been hitting headlines for the wrong reasons. Ever since the trailer was released, the film faced massive backlash on social media. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan even slammed the makers for 'spreading hate propaganda against the state'. The film revolves around a group of women from Kerela who join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Several petitions were filed seeking restraining reliefs against the release and exploitation of the film. Today, Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film 'The Kerala Story'.

High Court refuses to stay the release of The Kerala Story

The petitions were filed in pursuance of a teaser of the film which was released recently depicting that innocent girls were lured and converted to Islam over a period of time. The petitioners alleged that the film, which claims to be based on true facts, is 'false and misleading' and is likely to hurt religious sentiments and spread hatred between communities in India. Several petitioners also equated the film to hate speech. The petitions were first filed in Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. However, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that it was open for the petitioners to move to the appropriate High Court having jurisdiction.

Later, the case went to Kerela High Court and Chennai High Court. Mr. Ameet Naik, Managing Partner of Naik, Naik and Company represented the producers of the film Vipul Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd. and opposed the grant of any reliefs against the release and exploitation of the film. Mr. Naik pointed out that the film carries a disclaimer that it is a work of fiction and does not claim 'historical and factual accuracy'. He also pointed out that CBFC, which is a statutory body competent to certify films has found the film to be in conformity with the Guidelines and fit for public exhibition.



Both the courts refused to grant any relief against the filmmakers and the film. The Division Bench of Kerela High Court, after watching the teaser and trailer of the film observed that there is no allegation against Islam and there is nothing offensive to any particular community as a whole. The court also noted that the film carries an appropriate disclaimer and is certified by CBFC to be fit for public exhibition. The courts refused to grant any stay on the release and exhibition of the film.



After being surrounded by controversy, the film has been finally released worldwide today. Netizens are mighty impressed by Adah's solid performance. The film has been receiving immense support on social media.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kerala Story sells 32,000 tickets in national chains in advance; 5th highest for a Hindi film in 2023