Kerala woman claims to be Anuradha Paudwal’s biological daughter; Files a case demanding 50 crore compensation

Renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal landed in legal trouble after a Kerala woman claimed to be her biological daughter and demanded a hefty compensation.

Yesteryear singer Anuradha Paudwal recently grabbed the headlines after a 45-year-old Kerala woman claimed to be her biological daughter. The incident came into light after the woman named Karmala Modex filed a case in the family court seeking compensation of Rs. 50 crores against the playback singer for denying her livelihood at birth. According to Karmala, Anuradha had handed her over to her foster parents Ponnachan and Agnes just four days after her birth citing her busy schedule. Karma also claimed Anuradha didn’t want to raise a child at that time.

During her recent interview with Indian Express, Karmala stated that the big truth about her lineage was revealed by her foster father Ponnachan on his deathbed. She stated that the truth remained a blot in Ponnachan’s conscience and no one around them knew that knew about Anuradha being Karmala’s biological mother. In fact, her foster parents raised her as their fourth child. “About four-five years ago, my foster father Ponnachan confessed on his deathbed that my biological mother was actually Anuradha Paudwal. I was told that I was four days old when I was handed over to my foster parents. Ponnachan, who was posted in the Army in Maharashtra at the time, was friends with Anuradha. Later, he got a transfer to Kerala,” she added.

Furthermore, Karmala revealed that after coming to terms with this revelation she tried contacting Anuradha. However, she was turned away every time. As a result, the lady chose to take the legal route and emphasised, “Now, we have decided to pursue it legally. She’s my mother and I want her back.”

To note, Karmala is now married with three children and has demanded Rs. 50 crores as compensation for denying her the life she was entitled to. This isn’t all. Karmala’s advocate Anil Prasad has also asked Paudwal and her children’s presence to appear for the hearing. Besides, Karmala also plans to ask for a DNA test if Anuradha Paudwal and her husband denied her claims.

Credits :Indian Express

Read More