'Kesari duo' Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra reunite for a new project; Latter can’t keep calm

Akshay Kumar is an actor who doesn’t miss out on a chance to surprise the audience. He has some interesting movies in the pipeline and fans can’t wait to witness his magic on the big screen. And now, the Khiladi Kumar is once again making the headlines as he is set to collaborate with Parineeti Chopra. The announcement was made by the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress on social media and she can’t keep calm about working with Akshay in their new project.

Taking to her Instagram account, Parineeti shared a pic of herself with Akshay Kumar wherein they were seen sitting on stars together and were basking in the sun. Akshay looked dapper in his black sweatshirt and grey pyjamas while Parineeti wore a pink coloured sweatshirt with black shorts. Although Parineeti didn’t divulge in details about their new project, she did look excited about working with Akshay. To note, this project will mark Akshay and Parineeti’s second collaboration after their 2019 release Kesari. She captioned the post as, “We are back. This time the Kesari duo may be shooting in York, but the laughs, jokes, games and Punjabi gupshup is the same. @akshaykumar #Newbeginnings #Poojaentertainment”.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s post:

As of now, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to the release of Raksha Bandhan. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar in the lead and will be releasing on August 11. It will witness a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar in talks with producer Dinesh Vijan for their next; To roll in 2023