Kesari lyricist Manoj Muntashir vows to boycott award shows as Filmfare Best Lyrics award goes to Gully Boy

Filmfare Awards 2020: Manoj Muntashir was nominated for the Teri Mitti song from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari but Divine and Ankur Tewari won the Best Lyrics award for Apna Time Aayega.

One of the biggest award ceremonies, the Filmfare Awards 2020 was held on 15th February 2020 at Guwahati in Assam. The event was graced by many celebrities like , , Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and others. While Ranveer won the Best Actor award for Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor Female award for the same film. While Gully Boy and Kabir Singh won the Best Music Album, Divine and Ankur Tewari won the Best Lyrics award for Apna Time Aayega and many more talents won awards for different categories.

While the winners were excited and happy to take the black lady home, some were disheartened on not winning the award. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir felt that he deserved the award for Best Lyrics which was given to Divine and Ankur Tewari. For the uninitiated, Manoj Muntashir was nominated for the Teri Mitti song from starrer Kesari. Expressing his feelings, Manoj wrote, "Dear Awards...Even if I try all my life.. I won't be able to write a better song than #TeriMitti, a better line than.. 'Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Humesha Rahta hai'. You failed to honor the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final good bye. I officially announce- I won't attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida."

Even 's sister Rangoli Chandel had trolled Alia Bhatt for winning the award for the Best Actor Female. She tweeted, "Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me .."

