Kesari turns 2: Five powerful dialogues from Akshay Kumar starrer that manifest courage

Kesari tells the story of a forgotten war that was fought between 21 Indian soldiers and 10,000 Afghans. Today, the film has completed two years and we have compiled a list of five impactful dialogues from the film.

Bollywood actor ’s love for nation and army is no hidden secret. Most of the films of the actor revolve around the lives of the Indian Army, Indian Army personnel, or policemen. And one such film is Kesari, released in 2019, which is about the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. was seen essaying the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the film. This story of war is considered among the bravest wars ever fought in the history of mankind.

The film takes us back to the time when the Indians were fighting for the British East Indian Company and not against them. Anurag Singh’s directorial evokes goosebumps, bravery and also hails the courage of the soldiers. From the captivating background, amazing music, and action scenes, the film left a mark on the audience's mind. The song ‘Teri Mitti’ became extremely famous among the masses. For the one who doesn’t know, on 12 September 1897, 21 Sikh soldiers defied thousands of Afghan soldiers attacking the strategic military outpost of Saragarhi in the Khyber Pass.

Akshay Kumar, who plays Havildar Ishar Singh, is seen leading the battle. He was also seen encouraging his unit of soldiers who lost their spirit seeing the huge Afghan army. Today, Kesari completes two years of its release, and we bring you the five powerful dialogues that will make you feel proud to be an Indian.

1. Aaj meri paghdi bhi kesari ... joh bahega mera lahu bhi kesari ... aur mera jawab bhi kesari

2. Ladne se sirf dushman khatam hota hai ... aur pani pilane se dushmani

3. Jeet toh hum tab hi gaye the jab humne ladne ka faisla kiya tha ... baaki toh marna maarna hai ... chalta rahega

4. Ek Goro Ne Mujh Se Kaha Tha Ke… Tum Gulam Ho… Hindustan Ke Mitte Se Darpok Paida Hote Hai… Aaj Jawab Dene Ka Waqt Aagaya Hai”

5. Kesari Rung Ka Matlab Samajhtai Ho… Bahaduri Ka Rung Hai… Shahed Ka

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shibasish Sarkar on Akshay Kumar’s entry in cop universe with Sooryavanshi: It’ll be a celebration

Credits :Republic World

Share your comment ×