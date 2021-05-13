Kevin Pietersen writes an emotional message in Hindi for India amidst COVID 19 surge: This too shall pass

Prolific England cricketer Kevin Pietersen penned down an emotional note for India and its people in Hindi amidst the rise in COVID 19 cases.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has spent a lot of time in India during tours and holidays for his decade-long career and later as a commentator for IPL. Kevin has always been appreciative of the nation’s love of the game and the Indian cricketers, especially batsmen. India is going through the most difficult time medically in its history after Independence considering the second wave COVID surge is through the roof and medical facilities are not nearly enough for the world’s second-largest population. Global media and celebrities have shown their concern and have extended their support.

Kevin is currently in England post the suspension of IPL 2021 amidst the rise in COVID 19. On Twitter, Kevin penned down a long note as he wished well for India and the Indian people. Kevin mentioned the love and affection that he has garnered from cricket fans around the country and the love he has received over the years. Kevin wrote on Twitter in Hindi, “I might have left India but I am still thinking about the country that has given me so much love and affection. The people there should stay safe. This too shall pass but the people need to be alert,"

Take a look at the tweet:

मैंने भारत छोड़ दिया हो सकता है, लेकिन मैं अभी भी ऐसे देश के बारे में सोच रहा हूँ जिसने मुझे बहुत प्यार और स्नेह दिया है। कृपया लोग सुरक्षित रहें। यह समय बीत जाएगा लेकिन आपको सावधान रहना होगा। — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 11, 2021

Kevin was appointed as one of the expert commentators for Star Sports covering IPL 2021 in India. Considering that the IPL got canceled, Kevin moved back to England. A few days back, he had suggested that moving IPL to England would have been a better decision considering the surge in India due to which IPL got canceled for the season.

