KGF 2, RRR, Laal Singh Chaddha, Gangubai Kathiawadi most anticipated Indian films of 2022 as per IMDb

The year 2021 is officially coming to an end and with cinemas finally reopening for good there is a whole lot of excitement for film releases. From mega period dramas to films with an ensemble cast, 2022 looks promising with its lineup of Bollywood as well as pan-India films.

On Thursday, Internet Movie Database aka IMDb released a list of the most anticipated Indian movies of 2022. Turns out, actor Yash's K.G.F: Chapter 2 is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2022. Followed by KGF 2, SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR comes second.

On number three is Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Yes, you heard that right. KGF 2, RRR and Laal Singh Chaddha are the top three most anticipated films of 2022.

IMDb determines its list of the most anticipated India films using definitive data derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are based on the actual page views of IMDb users and updated weekly throughout the year.

Other films that feature in the top 10 include Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Prabhas' Adipurush and Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad among others.

Check out IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Films of 2022:

1. K.G.F: Chapter 2

2. RRR

3. Laal Singh Chaddha

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi

5. Beast

6. Dhaakad

7. Radhe Shyam

8. Brahmastra

9. Heropanti 2

10. Adipurush

Among the Indian films with planned releases in India in 2022, these 10 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by IMDbPro MOVIEmeter data.

