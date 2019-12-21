KGF Chapter 2 first look out: Yash is back to rebuild his empire in full swag; See Post

As the audience is eagerly waiting for KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash, producer Farhan Akhtar has now released the first look of the much talked about movie.

It’s been a year since Yash won our hearts with his performance in the much talked about movie KGF. The movie, which was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, emerged as a mega hit and minted around Rs 200 crore worldwide. And now after a year, the makers are coming up with the second chapter of the franchise and the audience can’t keep calm about it. Adding on to their excitement, the makers have shared the first look poster of KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash in the lead on the social media.

The poster was released by producer Farhan Akhtar who admitted being excited about the sequel of this much talked about movie. In the poster Yash was seen walking in full swag in his navy blue coloured shirt and black trousers and as he is pulling something heaving with a rope on his shoulder. He is reprising his messy hair look from the first installment. Yash is seen leading a group of labour who are also struggling the pull the heavy item. The poster also boasts the tagline of the movie which reads as “Rebuilding An Empire.”

Take a look at the first look of KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash:

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 will also feature Sanjay Dutt playing the role of a lead antagonist. While Sanjay has been excited to be a part of the movie, he compared his role to that of Thanos from Avengers. Besides, Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Nassar, Vasishta Simha, Malavika Avinash and Ramachandra Raju will also be seen in pivotal roles.

