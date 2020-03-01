Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Panday is having the perfect cozy Sunday and her latest PHOTO is proof

Ananya Panday has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen enjoying a lazy Sunday. Check out the picture of the Khaali Peeli actress.

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors of the Bollywood film industry who belongs to the Gen-Y category of celebs. The stunning beauty made a grand debut in 2019 with the movie Student of the Year 2 helmed by . This was followed by Pati, Patni Aur Woh which also made wonders at the box office. This is how the actress has made a place for herself in B-town gradually within a very short period.

Ananya is frequently active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with bits and pieces related to her personal and work life. As we speak of this, the Khaali Peeli actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen in a completely relaxed mode while sitting on the sofa. We can relate to her in this picture because this is what we all want to do on a lazy Sunday, right? Ananya is seen wearing a red crop top and white joggers.

Check out the latest picture of Ananya Panday below:

On the professional front, Ananya will be collaborating with Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame for her upcoming movie which is titled Khaali Peeli. Most of the scenes from the movie have been extensively shot in Wai, Maharashtra. Ananya and Ishaan are often spotted by the shutterbugs while stepping out for dance rehearsals for the same. The gorgeous diva will be collaborating with and Siddhant Chaturvedi for an untitled Bollywood project. She will also be seen alongside South superstar Vijay Deverakonda in another project.

