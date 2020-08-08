Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter to resume shoot in Mumbai from THIS date

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Khaali Peeli

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will come together on the screen for the first time in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Khaali Peeli and while prior to the pandemic, the two were shooting in Mumbai for the film, however, the film’s shooting was stalled. Now while shootings are resuming with recently jetting off to UK to shoot for Bell Bottom, and today, it is being reported that Ananya and Ishaan will soon start shooting for Khaali Peeli. That’s right!

As per reports, while the patchwork of the Ali Abbas Zafar production will be done in Mumbai by the month-end, it is being said that the makers are eyeing August 20 to commence the shoot of the film. Yes, director Maqbool Khan wants to film the remaining portions by August 20, 2020, and for the remaining shoot, reports suggest that the makers are looking for an indoor studio for a two-day shoot. As for the post-production work of the film, it had been in works for the last few months.

Amid the pandemic, since movies like Sadak 2, Laxmmi Bomb, Lootcase and others are releasing online, reports suggested that Khaali Peeli, too, might witness an OTT release, and when producer Ali Abbas Zafar was asked about the same, he had said that right now, they are focused on completing the film and after that, “it will be wait-and-watch.” On the work front, besides Khaali Peeli, Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Phone Bhooth along with and Sidhanth Chaturvedi, and as of Ananya Panday, she will be seen romancing Vijay Devarakonda in a Pan-India film.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's captivating smile wins the internet as she shares a few sun kissed pictures

Share your comment ×