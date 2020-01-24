Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter shoot the high octane action stunts sans body doubles

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter had been shooting for Khaali Peeli in Wai, Maharashtra. During the shooting schedule, Ananya and Ishaan performed their stunts on their own and nailed them to the T.

When it comes to shooting for stunts in Bollywood films, many stars like to do action on their own. Joining the league of such stars are young stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter who had been shooting for Khaali Peeli in Wai, Maharashtra. The duo will be seen in an upcoming film whose first look had left fans excited to see the fresh pairing of Ananya and Ishaan on the silver screen. Now, as per the buzz, Ananya and Ishaan shot for their stunts themselves during a recent shooting schedule of the film.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Ananya and Ishaan shot for high octane stunts during the 10-day shooting schedule without the use of body doubles. The report stated that Ishaan shot for a chase scene while Ananya and he also shot for another action stunt all by themselves. Both the stars practiced before doing the stunts and nailed them perfectly. The director, Maqbool Khan also praised Ananya and Ishaan’s dedication of doing their own stunts during Khaali Peeli’s shooting schedule.

Maqbool said, “It's been a rigorous few days where we shot action sequences over 10 days. Ishaan and Ananya have pulled off some demanding stunts.” A source told the daily about Ananya and Ishaan’s stunt shoot and said, “The scene required Ishaan to jump off a huge pick-up vehicle and slide through 30 meters on the ground. The duo practised extensively for the scene before filming it.”

Meanwhile, while shooting in Wai, Ananya had shared a couple of photos from the sets. From heading out in the fields to meeting school children and spending time with them, Ananya had a lot of fun while shooting the film. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a thriller which is being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under Zee Studios banner. It is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

