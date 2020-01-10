Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday chills with her girl gang as she shares BTS PHOTO from the sets; Internet loves it

Khaali Peeli starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Kahtter is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

Ananya Panday won hearts with her debut film- Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, and post her debut film, in the same year, Ananya Panday was seen in another movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan. Ananya as Tapsaya in Pati Patni Aur Woh was loved by the audiences and as we speak, she is shooting for her third film titled Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Now today, Ananya Panday shared a BTS photo from the sets of the film wherein she is seen chilling with her girl gang and in the photo, Ananya is seen wearing shorts and tee while reading a book. Alongside the photo, Ananya wrote, “Laughter is the best medicine (so is being on set) #WaiNot #SorryIHadTo #KhaaliPeeli #BTS.”

Directed byMaqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is essentially a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl. During a recent interview, when Ananya was asked about her excitement to work in the film, she had said that she was waiting to do an intense romantic film. “Ishaan is so much fun to work with, whenever he comes on set, its like a storm has entered. The entire film is set at night! Tiger (during SOTY2) would sleep at 10, so wedidn't do any night shoot. So for me, this entire film being set at night is achallenge,” said Ananya.

While in SOTY2, Ananya’s lingo was how she talks in real life but in Khaali Peeli, she will be seen acing the Bambaiya lingo. “This is actually the first film where I had to change the way I spoke,” shared the actress. A few days back, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday shot a high-octane chase sequence in Mumbai’s busy Bhendi Bazaararea and as per reports, it is allegedly the first time ever that an action sequence was shot in the area. Khaali Peeli is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

