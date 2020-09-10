Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter's film to rework Beyonce Sharma Jayegi lyrics to avoid legal war?

After receiving criticism over the lyrics of the Beyonce Sharma Jayegi from social media, Khaali Peeli stands a chance to face legal repercussions for using Beyonce's name without permission.

Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday's upcoming movie Khaali Peeli has landed itself in a controversy due to their recently released song. The movie dropped a song title "Beyonce Sharma Jayegi" and it has been slammed for its racism undertone. Internet users pointed out the line, "Tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyoncé sharma jayegi" and heavily criticised it on social media. The music video has received over 6.7 lakh dislikes on YouTube. If that wasn't enough of a problem, the movie could face a legal threat from Queen Bey herself.

For the unversed, Beyonce has trademarked her name, barring it from using her name commercially. Given this, a Mid-Day report states that the makers are likely to rework on the lyrics of the song to avoid an international legal battle. A source informed the national daily that the final call will be taken this week.

"In a pre-emptive move, the makers are now planning to rewrite the song to avoid legal repercussions. A final call will be taken this week. With the dance number being called out for racism, it will be an unwise move to take on an international star like Beyoncé, especially at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement has set the stage for equality," the insider said.

While the song has been slammed, Khaali Peeli's trailer hasn't been spared either. Khaali Peeli's teaser has received over 1.7 million downvotes on YouTube following its release. Are you going to watch Khaali Peeli? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor calls Ananya Pandey ‘Hot’ after seeing her in Khaali Peeli, latter thanks her ‘most favourite’

Share your comment ×