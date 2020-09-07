Khaali Peeli Beyonce Sharma Jayegi Song: Ananya & Ishaan's film drops new track; Movie to release on THIS date

While Khaali Peeli's teaser and poster are already out, the makers dropped a brand new track on Monday. And the energetic track is probably what you need to kick start you week. Check it out below.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are raking up a storm on social media with their new film posters, BTS shots or videos. If you have no clue what we are talking about, let us bring you up to date. Ananya and Ishaan will be starring in the an upcoming film titled Khaali Peeli which is set to take the OTT route. While the film's teaser and poster are already out, the makers dropped a brand new track on Monday. And the energetic track is probably what you needed to kick start you week.

Titled 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi', the song is an upbeat track with Ananya and Ishaan dishing out their swift moves. Sharing the video, Ishaan wrote, "Naachne ke liye taiyyar raho public, kyunki isse dekh ke #BeyonceSharmaJayegi!" Whereas, Ananya wrote, "Aagaya hai rapchik gaana Jisse dekh (dil) bounce maarega seene mein, aur woh jab dance floor par aayegi, toh pakka #BeyonceSharmaJayegi."

Check out Khaali Peeli's Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi song:

As for the film's release, Ishaan and Ananya's crazy ride will be taking the OTT route and is set to release on 2 October. "Saare check-naake todkar, aa reli hai ek mad ride, bole toh #KhaaliPeeli, 2nd October ko," the announcement read. A remake of Taxiwala, Khaali Peeli will see Ishaan and Ananya first onscreen collaboration.

The film has been directed by Maqbool Khan and it has been jointly produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra.

