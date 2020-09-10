Khaali Peeli director clarifies use of ‘Goriya’ in Beyonce Sharma Jayegi song: It was never intended racially

A song featuring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi from Khaali Peeli recently received massive backlash as it was termed racist for the use of the word 'Goriya.' Speaking about it, director Maqbool Khan shared his side and claimed that it was meant to offend anyone.

Recently, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter released the first song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi from their upcoming film, Khaali Peeli. However, as soon as the song was released, it received massive backlash on social media from fans as they termed it racist for use of the word 'Goriya.' Many also took offense on the use of Beyonce's name in the hook line of the song. Amid this, the director Maqbool Khan came out and broke silence on the issue. He claimed that they did not mean to offend anyone.

As per Times of India, Maqbool Khan made a statement and said, "First, without any hesitation or excuses we want to apologise to anyone offended. We assure you that the lyric in question was never intended racially. In fact, the term "goriya" has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn't occur to any of us to interpret it in a literal manner." Further, he clarified the use of Beyonce's name in the hook line and said that it was only to show how a street smart guy was trying to compare the dance moves of a girl to her so that he could impress her.

Speaking about the use of Beyonce's name, the Khaali Peeli director said, "The comparison with Beyonce is simply meant to be a street-smart guy flattering a girl who he is trying to impress, that her dancing/performance is worth comparing to even Beyonce who we all see as the final word, the epitome of talent, beauty, performance, style and attitude. We are all huge fans, and there was never any question of disrespect." The lyricist Kumaar also shared his take on the issue and mentioned that the use of the word 'Goriya' in the song was only as a synonym for 'girl.' He said, "Our idea was to simply use a synonym to “girl”. There is no derogation intended - we revere the beauty of global celebrity Beyoncé and don’t mean to hurt any of her fans."

While the song received massive backlash from Beyonce fans and some even called it out for being racist, the director tried to clarify his side with his statement. The song was composed by Vishal and Shekhar, and the dance moves were choreographed by Bosco Caesar. Ananya was recently even praised by Kareena Kapoor Khan for her look in the song and many other celebs also liked it. However, it did not go down too well with netizens. Recently, a report came in Mid-Day that the makers may rework on the use of the International singer's name in the song to avoid getting into any legal tussle. The film has been under the scanner of netizens amid the ongoing nepotism debate. The trailer also received massive dislikes on YouTube. Directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to release on ZeePlex on October 2, 2020.

