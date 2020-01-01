Khaali Peeli FIRST still: Ananya Panday’s tensed look as she sits in Ishaan Khatter’s taxi is intriguing AF

The first look of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter from their upcoming film, Khaali Peeli was just shared on social media. Khaali Peeli is slated to release on June 12, 2020. Check it out.

One of the fresh pairings of the new year 2020 is Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. The two young stars of Bollywood are all set to be seen together on the big screen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli. Just a few days back, shooting of Ananya and Ishaan’s Khaali Peeli was wrapped in Mumbai and a photo of Ananya, Ishaan was shared from the last day of shoot. Now, it seems the makers wanted to kick off the New Year 2020 in style and hence, Khaali Peeli’s first look still has been shared on social media and it is intriguing.

Ishaan took to Instagram to share a still in which Ananya can be seen turning passenger for his taxi. The young actress can be seen clad in traditional attire as she takes the backseat of Ishaan’s car. While Ishaan can be seen clad in the uniform of a taxi driver, he is seen looking at her from her rear-view mirror. Ananya looks tense and worried and her expression will surely leave you intrigued about the film. Ishaan shared the photo along with a caption, “#KhaaliPeeli.”

The film’s shoot has been done in the bylanes of Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai. It was last year that the pairing of Ishaan and Ananya was announced and their first photos were shared on social media. Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. The film is reportedly a remake of Telugu film Taxiwaala. It is slated to hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

